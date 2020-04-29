SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE: April 29, 2020 - 103 cases to date
Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) on April 27th of 3 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cumulative case count for Shelby County to 103. We were also notified of 3 more recovered cases, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 16.
On April 28th DSHS also gave us confirmation of one death in Shelby County due to COVI-19. While we’ve had many questions directed to our office concerning COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County, we continue to report only confirmed, factual information provided to us by DSHS.
Breakdown of cases by zip code and ages:
ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:
75935…73 1-20…..1
75974…10 21-40....29
75975…9 41-60…41 1
75973…6 61-80…26
75954…5 81-100...3
Unknown...3