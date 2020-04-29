Home

SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE: April 29, 2020 - 103 cases to date

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 10:54am Ourtown1
Judge Harbison

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) on April 27th of 3 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cumulative case count for Shelby County to 103.  We were also notified of 3 more recovered cases, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 16.

 

On April 28th DSHS also gave us confirmation of one death in Shelby County due to COVI-19.  While we’ve had many questions directed to our office concerning COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County, we continue to report only confirmed, factual information provided to us by DSHS.

 

Breakdown of cases by zip code and ages:

 

ZIP CODE:                                    AGES:          DEATHS: 

75935…73                             1-20…..1                 

75974…10                             21-40....29

75975…9                               41-60…41                     1

75973…6                               61-80…26

75954…5                               81-100...3

                                             Unknown...3

