SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE: April 27, 2020

Mon, 04/27/2020 - 11:36am Ourtown1
Kerri Shofner, Shelby County EMC

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) on April 24th of 12 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 and again on April 26th of one more confirmed positive case bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 100.  We were also notified of 4 more recovered cases, bringing the total number of recovered cases to13.

 

Breakdown of cases by zip code and ages:

 

ZIP CODE:                                    AGES

75935…72                             1-20…..1

75974…10                             21-40....28

75975…8                               41-60…39

75973…6                               61-80…26

75954…4                               81-100...3

                                             Unknown...3

 

On Friday April 24th a drive-thru testing site was established in Center. The site was a collaborative effort between the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, DSHS, & the Texas Military Dept.  A total of 67 tests were administered that day.

The numbers of confirmed cases listed above do NOT include any tests that were administered Friday at the test site.

