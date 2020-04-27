SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE: April 27, 2020
Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) on April 24th of 12 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 and again on April 26th of one more confirmed positive case bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 100. We were also notified of 4 more recovered cases, bringing the total number of recovered cases to13.
Breakdown of cases by zip code and ages:
ZIP CODE: AGES:
75935…72 1-20…..1
75974…10 21-40....28
75975…8 41-60…39
75973…6 61-80…26
75954…4 81-100...3
Unknown...3
On Friday April 24th a drive-thru testing site was established in Center. The site was a collaborative effort between the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, DSHS, & the Texas Military Dept. A total of 67 tests were administered that day.
The numbers of confirmed cases listed above do NOT include any tests that were administered Friday at the test site.