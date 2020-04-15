SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 UPDATE APRIL 15, 2020 - 10 NEW CASES - 44 TOTAL, 9 of these 44 cases are hospitalized

April 15, 2020

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified Monday afternoon by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) of 10 more positive confirmed case of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 44.

I realize that the count that I report may not be the same as the one on the DSHS website but we are documenting all the cases as we are notified. I apologize for the confusion but we have requested DSHS send their list so we could make sure we have the most updated information. We cannot report information that we do not have.

DSHS reports that the majority of these cases are community spread and not travel related.

According to DSHS reporting, 9 of these 44 cases are hospitalized. DSHS did not have any information on whether any of the 10 new cases were hospitalized.