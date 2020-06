DSHS reported 4 new confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Cases as reported to us by DSHS:

234 Cumulative cases

-118 recovered

-8 deaths

=108 ACTIVE CASES

**DSHS also reports that of the 230 cumulative cases, 34 of those cases are “lost to follow”…meaning, DSHS has not been able to contact them to follow up on their recovery.

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…170 1-20…..14

75974…23 21-40....75

75975…17 41-60…79 4

75973…15 61-80…43 3

75954…9 81-100...18 1

Unknown...5