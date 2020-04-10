SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 Cases up to 21 cases, 7 hospitilized

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified Wednesday afternoon by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) of 4 more positive confirmed case of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 21.

Most of these cases have been reported by DSHS to have no travel history thus meaning they contracted it because of community spread.

According to DSHS reporting, 7 of these 21 cases are hospitalized.