SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 Cases up to 17, 6 hospitilized as of 04-08-2020

Wed, 04/08/2020 - 1:01pm Ourtown1
Judge Harbison

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified Tuesday afternoon by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) of 4 more positive confirmed case of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 17.

 

Most of these cases have been reported by DSHS to have no travel history thus meaning they contracted it because of community spread.

 

According to DSHS reporting, 6 of these 17 cases are hospitalized.

