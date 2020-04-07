Home
Shelby County COVID-19 Cases up to 13, 4 are hospitalized as of 4-7-2020

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:16pm Ourtown1
Judge Harbison

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) of another positive confirmed case of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 13.

 

Most of these cases have been reported by DSHS to have no travel history thus meaning they contracted it because of community spread.

 

According to DSHS reporting, 4 of these 13 cases are hospitalized.

 

