SHELBY COUNTY: Courthouse to reopen May 4, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SHELBY COUNTY COURTHOUSE

RETURN TO BUSINESS FROM COVID-19 CLOSING

The Shelby County Courthouse will reopen to the public to a certain degree on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The hours will return to normal working hours which are 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The first floor of the courthouse will be open but subject to restrictions on the number of people allowed in at one time.

The second and third floor will have limited access; we continue to encourage you to call before you come to schedule an appointment with whichever office you need.

You are also encouraged to wear a mask for you own protection as well as ours.

Thank you for your courtesy and cooperation during this trying time.

County Judge Allison Harbison