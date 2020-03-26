SHELBY COUNTY CONFIRMS FIRST POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE

I urge everyone to stay the course and continue doing what we have been doing for the last couple of weeks; Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer often, practice social distancing, clean and disinfect surfaces that you use regularly.

I feel we should remain vigilant, take this crisis seriously, and follow the previous guidelines that have been provided.

For your convenience there is a COVID-19 Nacogdoches County Call Center where you may call if you are experiencing these symptoms:

- Fever

- Cough

- Shortness of breath

For screening and triage only; individuals who meet the testing criteria will be sent to a mobile testing site.

The number is 936-468-4787

If you are experiencing these symptoms please do not report to an ER or physician’s office.

I want to thank the media for helping get information out to the public. I want to thank Nacogdoches County this testing resource.

Be kind, Be smart, Stay safe, Be well!!