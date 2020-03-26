Home
SHELBY COUNTY CONFIRMS FIRST POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 12:59pm Ourtown1
Judge Harbison
A few minutes ago, I was notified by the Department of State Health Services that a Shelby County resident has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.  The Department of State Health Services is in the process of doing their follow-up investigation of close contacts of the patient.

 

I urge everyone to stay the course and continue doing what we have been doing for the last couple of weeks; Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer often, practice social distancing, clean and disinfect surfaces that you use regularly.  

 

I feel we should remain vigilant, take this crisis seriously, and follow the previous guidelines that have been provided. 

 

For your convenience there is a COVID-19 Nacogdoches County Call Center where you may call if you are experiencing these symptoms:

-          Fever

-          Cough

-          Shortness of breath

For screening and triage only; individuals who meet the testing criteria will be sent to a mobile testing site.

The number is 936-468-4787

If you are experiencing these symptoms please do not report to an ER or physician’s office.

 

I want to thank the media for helping get information out to the public.  I want to thank Nacogdoches County this testing resource. 

 

Be kind, Be smart, Stay safe, Be well!!

