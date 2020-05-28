SHELBY COUNTY: Commissioners' Court will be held on the 3rd day of June, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 7:31pm Ourtown1
Jenney Chesser
COMMISSIONERS' COURT SPECIAL MEETING SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 3rd day of June, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room on the 2nd floor of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Luciana Barr Shelby County Census Coordinator to address the Court about Census and Census activities.
- Take action on approving the Texas Association of Counties group health insurance plan for 2021 plan year.
- Adjourn.