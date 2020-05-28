COMMISSIONERS' COURT SPECIAL MEETING SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 3rd day of June, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room on the 2nd floor of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items: