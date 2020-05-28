Home

SHELBY COUNTY: Commissioners' Court will be held on the 3rd day of June, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

COMMISSIONERS' COURT SPECIAL MEETING SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 3rd day of June, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room on the 2nd floor of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

 

  1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.
  1. Approve payroll.
  2. Public comments on Agenda item.
  3. Luciana Barr Shelby County Census Coordinator to address the Court about Census and Census activities.
  1. Take action on approving the Texas Association of Counties group health insurance plan for 2021 plan year.
  2. Adjourn.

