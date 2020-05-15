Home

SHELBY COUNTY: Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda for May 20, 2020

Fri, 05/15/2020 - 11:29am Ourtown1
Jenney Chesser

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 20th day of May, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room on the 2nd floor of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

 

 

 

  1.  Approve and pay weekly expenses.

 

  1. Public comments on Agenda item.

 

  1. Review and approve FY2020 Budget Line Item Transfers.

 

  1. Discuss and accept bid for the Shelby County Courthouse roof.

 

  1. Discuss and possibly take action on rental proposal on rugs/cleaning supplies for the JP.1 office.

 

  1. Accept Auction bid for the Shelby General Hospital property.

 

  1. Adjourn.

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media