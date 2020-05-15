SHELBY COUNTY: Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda for May 20, 2020
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 11:29am Ourtown1
Jenney Chesser
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 20th day of May, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room on the 2nd floor of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Review and approve FY2020 Budget Line Item Transfers.
- Discuss and accept bid for the Shelby County Courthouse roof.
- Discuss and possibly take action on rental proposal on rugs/cleaning supplies for the JP.1 office.
- Accept Auction bid for the Shelby General Hospital property.
- Adjourn.