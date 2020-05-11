SHELBY COUNTY: COMMISSIONERS' COURT REGULAR MEETING - Agenda for May 13, 2020

COMMISSIONERS' COURT REGULAR MEETING SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 13th day of May, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve the minutes of the April 1, 2020 Special meeting, April 8, 2020 Regular meeting, April 15, 2020 Special meeting, April 22, 2020 Special meeting, April 29, 2020 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner's Court.

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve current payroll.

Approve Officers Report.

Public Comments on Agenda it em .

Discuss and possibly approve cement donation from Donna Vergo to Pct . 3 .

Approve and record Road Reports for Commissioner Precincts.

Discuss and possibly take action on rental proposal on rugs/cleaning supplies for the JP . 1 off ice .

Presentations on Shelby County Courthouse roof.

Open sealed bids on the roof project of the Shelby County Courthouse.