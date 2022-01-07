Shelby County Commissioners' Court Regular Meeting Agenda
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 12TH day of January, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve the minutes of December 1, 2021 Special meeting, December 8, 2021 Regular meeting, December 15, 2021 Special meeting, December 22, 2021 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve Officers Reports.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Record the filing of the Vehicle Inventory Tax Fund audit for January 2022.
- Discuss and possibly approve adopting Stolz Road to become County Road 2706 in Pct. 2.
- Discuss and possibly consider purchasing two (2) Ford F150 police units for the Sheriff’s Department.
- Adjourn.