Shelby County Commissioners' Court Regular Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 12TH day of January, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve the minutes of December 1, 2021 Special meeting, December 8, 2021 Regular meeting, December 15, 2021 Special meeting, December 22, 2021 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court. Approve and pay weekly expenses. Approve Officers Reports. Public comments on Agenda item. Record the filing of the Vehicle Inventory Tax Fund audit for January 2022. Discuss and possibly approve adopting Stolz Road to become County Road 2706 in Pct. 2. Discuss and possibly consider purchasing two (2) Ford F150 police units for the Sheriff’s Department. Adjourn.