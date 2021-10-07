Shelby County Commissioners' Court Regular Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 13TH day of October, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve the minutes of September 1, 2021 Special meeting, September 8, 2021 Special meeting, September 8, 2021 Public Hearing, September 15, 2021 Regular meeting, September 22, 2021 Special meeting, September 29, 2021 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve current Payroll.

Approve Officers Reports.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Discuss and possibly approve Proclamation for Texas Extension Education Week.

District Attorney Karren Price to discuss the need of body cams for the Constables.

District Attorney Karren Price to discuss the new Legislative Mandate for a Sexual Assault Team that has to be in place by Nov. 1.

Discuss and possibly execute the Contract for the American Rescue Plan Act Administrative Services between Shelby County and Grantworks, Inc.

Discuss and possibly transition the cell phone contracts to another service.