Shelby County Commissioners' Court Public and Special Meeting Agenda

Public Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a Budget Workshop meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 8 th day of September, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

1. Public Comments on Agenda Items.

2. Discuss the FY 2021-2022 Proposed Budget.

3. Discuss the FY 2021-2022 Proposed Tax Rate.

4. Adopt the FY 2021-2022 Proposed Budget.

5. Adopt the FY 2021-2022 Proposed Tax Rate.

6. Adjourn.

Special Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 8 th day of September, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.

2. Public comments on Agenda items.

3. Discuss and possible approve of an Interlocal Agreement with Harrison County on housing

our inmates should the need arise in the future.

4. Discuss and possibly close all or a portion of CR 3774.

5. Discuss and possibly accept the payment of Capital Credits in the amount of $20246.98.

6. Discuss and possibly take action to disperse the Capital Credits for the FY 2020.

7. Adjourn.