Shelby County Commissioners Court Meeting Agenda: October 28, 2020

COMMISSIONERS’ COURT

SPECIAL MEETING

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County

Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 28 st day of October, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the

Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and

consider action on the following items:

1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.

2. Approve current Payroll.

3. Public comments on Agenda item.

4. Discuss and possibly move or cancel the Commissioners’ Court Regular meeting for

November 11, 2020 which is Veterans Day.

5. Nominate two Board members for the Shelby County Appraisal District.

6. Tax Assessor-Collector Continuing Education Transcript to be presented to the Court for

evidence of Compliance with Texas Property Tax Code Sec 6:231(d) no action needed.

7. Proclamation declaring November as “Home Care and Hospice Month”.

8. Record FY2020 Shelby County Jail Commissary expenditure audit per Local Government

Code 351.0415.

9. Adjourn.