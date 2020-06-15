Home

SHELBY COUNTY: Commissioners' Court Meeting agenda for June 17, 2020

Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:40pm Ourtown1

 COMMISSIONERS’ COURT                                                                                                                                            SPECIAL MEETING                                                                                                                                                             SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the17th day of June, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

 

 

 

  1.  Approve and pay weekly expenses.

 

  1. Public comments on Agenda item.

 

  1. Presentation of the Shelby County Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Financial Audit Report by Mr. Justin Matthews, CPA (Axley & Rode, LLP).

 

  1. Review and approve FY2020 Budget Line Item Transfers.

 

  1. Adopt County Holidays for 2021.

 

  1. Adjourn.

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media