SHELBY COUNTY: Commissioners' Court Meeting agenda for June 17, 2020

COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the17th day of June, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Presentation of the Shelby County Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Financial Audit Report by Mr. Justin Matthews, CPA (Axley & Rode, LLP).

Review and approve FY2020 Budget Line Item Transfers.

Adopt County Holidays for 2021.