SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: Agenda for April 1, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 1st day of April, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve Current payroll.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Presentation by Venders bidding on roof repairs.

Proclamation declaring April as “Child Abuse Awareness Month”.

Discuss and possibly approve a 6 month lease between Commissioner Pct. 1 and Commissioner Pct. 2 with Brazos Trailer Manufacturing L.L.C for a 2020 Belly Dump Trailer

Discuss and possibly approve rental space for Justice of the Peace and Constable for Precinct 3.