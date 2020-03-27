SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: Agenda for April 1, 2020
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 8:49am Ourtown1
Jenney Chesser
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 1st day of April, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve Current payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Presentation by Venders bidding on roof repairs.
- Proclamation declaring April as “Child Abuse Awareness Month”.
- Discuss and possibly approve a 6 month lease between Commissioner Pct. 1 and Commissioner Pct. 2 with Brazos Trailer Manufacturing L.L.C for a 2020 Belly Dump Trailer
- Discuss and possibly approve rental space for Justice of the Peace and Constable for Precinct 3.
- Adjourn.
Do NOT Include in Front Page Slideshow