SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING - Agenda for 4-22-2020

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 22nd day of April, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

“Pursuant to the Suspension Order by Governor Abbott, the Commissioners Court meeting will be closed to protect the public, staff and members from potential exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The public may participate in the meeting through the following number.

Audio Only Meeting Dial by your location 1-346 248 -7799 Password: 459618 Meeting ID: 773 5979 2952

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Discuss and possibly approve permits for McClelland Water Supply.

Discuss and possibly approve authorization to issue requests for proposals for Administrative services (RFPs) and requests for qualifications for Engineering services (RFQs) related to the 2020 Texas County Transportation Infrastructure (CTIF) administered by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Discuss and possibly take action of paving the parking lot and entryway of the new Justice of Peace and Constable, Precinct 1 building.

Discuss and possibly take action on the bid of $152,500.00 by JB Raymond and Kenneth Hardy at the action held on April 14, 2020 for 8193 acres in the Jesse Amason Survey, A-10, located in the City of Center and being the old Shelby General Hospital Property.

