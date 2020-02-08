SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: AGENDA FOR 2-10-2020
Jenney Chesser
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 10th day of February, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
- An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.
- Reopen public meeting.
- Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.
- Adjourn.
