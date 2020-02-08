SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: AGENDA FOR 2-10-2020                                                                               

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 10th day of February, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.

Reopen public meeting.

Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.