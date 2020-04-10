SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: April 15, 2020                                                                     

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 15th day of April, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

“Pursuant to the Suspension Order by Governor Abbott, the Commissioners Court meeting will be closed to protect the public, staff and members from potential exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The public may participate in the meeting through the following number.

Audio Only Meeting Dial by your location 1-346 248 -7799 Meeting ID: 327 780 356

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve Current payroll.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Discuss and possibly approve permits for McClelland Water Supply.

Discuss and possibly approve authorization to issue requests for proposals for Administrative services (RFPs) and requests for qualifications for Engineering services (RFQs) related to the 2020 Texas County Transportation Infrastructure (CTIF) administered by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Accept the appointment of Florencio Singson as Shelby County Local Health Authority.