SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: AGENDA FOR JULY 1, 2020
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the1th day of July, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Discuss and possibly approve switching from DISA to DATCS for drug testing.
- Discuss and take action to revise the Shelby County Personnel Policy in regards to vacation accrual balances according to years of service.
- Presentation and discussion of the Shelby County Tax Appraisal District 2021 Proposed Budget.
- Adjourn.