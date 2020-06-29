SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: AGENDA FOR JULY 1, 2020                                                                                    

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the1th day of July, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Discuss and possibly approve switching from DISA to DATCS for drug testing.

Discuss and take action to revise the Shelby County Personnel Policy in regards to vacation accrual balances according to years of service.

Presentation and discussion of the Shelby County Tax Appraisal District 2021 Proposed Budget.