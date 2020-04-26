SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: Agenda for April 29, 2020
Jenney Chesser
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 29thday of April, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve Current payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Commissioner Pct .2 to close County Road 2520.
- Set date for presentations and opening of sealed bids on roof repair of the Shelby County Court house.
- Consider and act upon award of construction contract for the Sand Hill WSC Chemical Feed Facility - TxCDBG No. 7218440.
- Adjourn.
