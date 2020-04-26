SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: Agenda for April 29, 2020                                                                          

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 29thday of April, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve Current payroll.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Commissioner Pct .2 to close County Road 2520.

Set date for presentations and opening of sealed bids on roof repair of the Shelby County Court house.

Consider and act upon award of construction contract for the Sand Hill WSC Chemical Feed Facility - TxCDBG No. 7218440.