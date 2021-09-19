Shelby County Children's Advocacy Center Awarded $20,000 Grant from T.L.L. Temple Foundation

The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center (SCCAC) received a grant in the amount of $20,000 from T.L.L. Temple Foundation to partially fund two full-time mental health therapist positions. The SCCAC staff and board of directors are grateful for the award of these funds, which will help us continue to provide trauma-focused mental health services at no charge to the children and families we serve.

The T.L.L. Temple Foundation works alongside families and communities to build a thriving Deep East Texas and to alleviate poverty, creating access and opportunities for all. In support of its mission, the foundation makes grants in the areas of education, economic development and community revitalization, health, human services, arts and culture, and conservation and the environment.