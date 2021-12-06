Shelby County Chamber of Commerce: Christmas Parade Winners
The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee announces the winners of the 2021 Annual Santa’s Christmas Parade, which was held this past Saturday, December 4th. The theme for the parade was “Christmas Through the Decades”.
Winners by Category are:
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY:
1st Place – Erica Santa
2nd Place – 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Queens
Senior Queen, Emillee Elliott and Junior Queen, Carly Gray
SCHOOL CATEGORY:
1st Place – Center Middle School Cheerleaders
2nd Place – Center High School Marching Band
3rd Place – Center High School Chaparrals
CHURCH CATEGORY:
1st Place –St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
2nd Place – First Baptist Church Worship Ministry
3rd Place – First United Methodist Church
CIVIC ORGANIZATION CATEGORY:
1st Place – East Texas Disciples Christian Motorcyclists Association
2nd Place – Girl Scout Troop #102175
3rd Place – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
BUSINESS CATEGORY:
1st Place – Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center
2nd Place – Affinity Hospice
3rd Place –Sigler’s Little Homestead
Overall Best in Show – St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
Other supporters that helped make the Parade possible include City of Center, Farmers State Bank and Specter, Inc. Thank you to the Center Police Department and Sheriff’s Department for assisting with traffic. Thank you to the Center Fire Department for transporting the City of Center City Council and Santa Claus.
We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!