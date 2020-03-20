SHELBY COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT OFFICE INFO COVID-19

In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Shelby County Appraisal District will close their doors to the public starting Monday, March 23, 2020 until further notice.

Our staff will still be here to answer phones at (936) 598-6171. You may also correspond with us via fax at (936) 598-7096 or email at scad@sbcglobal.net.

Also, check out our website at shelbycad.com for more information that may be helpful to you. On our website you can get certain applications, do property searches, access our map, look up taxes on the tax collector’s website, etc.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but the safety of our employees and you are important to us. Thank you for your understanding.