Shelby County Appraisal District is asking everyone to call first

Like you, we are closely monitoring the developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of this virus, the Shelby County Appraisal District is asking everyone that has business to do with us to call our office before coming in person. We may be able to help you over the phone. If we can’t help you over the phone, it may be something that can wait, like turning in applications for exemptions. Then we would ask you to come to the office at a later time. You may also fax or email any applications that you need to send to us. Our phone number is (936) 598-6171, fax number is (936) 598-7096 and the email address is scad@sbcglobal.net. Also, check out our website at shelbycad.com for more information that may be helpful to you. On our website you can get certain applications, do property searches, access our map, look up taxes on the tax collector’s website, etc. Thank you for your support.