SHELBY COUNTY:  COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING - Agenda for May 26, 2020                                                           

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on Tuesday the 26th day of May, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community room on the 2nd floor of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Consider and take action upon the approval, acceptance, affirmation, and ratification of the Application submitted by the County for the purpose of securing grant funding under the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund program, including acceptance and approval of the following, included therein:

a. the acts of the designated TxDOT County contacts for the purposes of preparing and submitting the Application;

b. The Road Reports, as the 2019 road condition reports required by Texas Transportation Code §215.005 and §215.018.

c. the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Project List (Prioritized List)

d. Designation of a County Contact person and authorize the County Contact person to prepare and/or execute documents on behalf of the County in matters relating to and regarding the TxDot CTIF Grant and Grant Program.