SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: AGENDA FOR 3/18/2020
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 11:26am Ourtown1
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 18th day of March, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve Current payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Approve Taylor Fanguy Constable 4 Bond.
- Discuss and possibly approve rental space for Justice of the Peace and Constable for Precinct 3.
- Adjourn.
