SHELBY COUNTY  COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: AGENDA FOR 3/18/2020                                                            

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 11:26am Ourtown1

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 18th day of March, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

 

 

 

  1.  Approve and pay weekly expenses.

 

  1. Approve Current payroll.

 

  1. Public comments on Agenda item.

 

  1. Approve Taylor Fanguy Constable 4 Bond.

 

  1. Discuss and possibly approve rental space for Justice of the Peace and Constable for Precinct 3.

 

  1. Adjourn.
