SHELBY COUNTY  COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: AGENDA FOR 3/18/2020                                                            

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 18th day of March, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve Current payroll.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Approve Taylor Fanguy Constable 4 Bond.

Discuss and possibly approve rental space for Justice of the Peace and Constable for Precinct 3.