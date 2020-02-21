SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: Agenda for 2-26-2020
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 3:36pm Ourtown1
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 26th day of February, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Tyson Representative, Bob Chavis to update the Court of the Tyson Mill Project.
- Discuss and possibly take action on selling the Old Shelby General Hospital Property.
- Adjourn.
Do NOT Include in Front Page Slideshow