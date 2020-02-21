SHELBY COUNTY  COMMISSIONERS’ COURT  SPECIAL MEETING: Agenda for 2-26-2020                                                            

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 26th day of February, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Tyson Representative, Bob Chavis to update the Court of the Tyson Mill Project.

Discuss and possibly take action on selling the Old Shelby General Hospital Property.