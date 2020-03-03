Home

Shelby COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING: March 4, 2020                                                                         

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:14pm Ourtown1

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 4th day of March, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

 

 

 

  1.  Approve and pay weekly expenses.

 

  1. Approve Current payroll.

 

  1. Public comments on Agenda item.

 

  1. Discuss and possibly accept Sean Smith Pct. 4 Constable resignation.

 

  1. Accept or reject bid on sale of property.

 

EXCUTIVE SESSION

  1. An Executive Session will also be held  to deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in negotiations with a third person. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Sec. 551.072

 

  1. An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.

 

  1. Reopen public meeting.

 

  1. Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.

 

  1. Adjourn.

 

