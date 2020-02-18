SHELBY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT REGULAR MEETING: 2-19-2020
Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 19th day of February, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve the minutes of the January 2, 2020 Special meeting, January 8, 2020 Regular meeting, January 15, 2020 Special meeting, January 22, 2020 Special meeting, January 29, 2020 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve current payroll.
- Approve Officers Report.
- Public Comments on Agenda item.
- Discuss and possibly take action on fixing the roof of the Courthouse.
- Discuss and possibly approve Resolution of Annual review of the County Investment Policy.
- Discuss and possible approve adding Financial Northeastern Companies to approve broker/dealer list.
- Approve Annual Resolution to Designate County Investment Officer.
- Record 15 hours (10 are required) of Continuing Education as the County Investment Officer and member of the County Investment Academy.
- Discuss and approve Commissioner Pct. 2 to have a person perform community service work such as cleaning up around barn and picking up trash 5 hours a day with permission from Adult Probation.
- Discuss and possibly approve Project Proposal from EZ Way Services to repair the roof of the Juvenile Probation Building.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
- An Executive Session will also be held to deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in negotiations with a third person. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Sec. 551.072
- Reopen Public meeting.
- Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.
- Adjourn.
