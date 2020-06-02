COVID-19 Cases as reported to us by DSHS: 204 Cumulative cases -87 recovered -6 deaths =111 ACTIVE CASES **DSHS also reports that of the 204 cumulative cases, 22 of those cases are “lost to follow”…meaning, DSHS has not been able to contact them to follow up on their recovery. CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE: ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS: 75935…148 1-20…..12 75974…20 21-40....62 75975…17 41-60…74 4 75973…11 61-80…38 2 75954…8. 81-100...13 Unknown...5