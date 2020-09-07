SCCAC Awarded $10,000 Grant
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:22pm Ourtown1
Sarah Shires
The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center received a
grant in the amount of $10,000 from the John Harris Community Fund at East
Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF). These funds will be used to retain
contract mental health therapists who will provide counseling at no charge to
the children and families who qualify for our services. We are grateful to ETCF
for their support of our agency and their investment in the wellbeing of
children in our community.