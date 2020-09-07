SCCAC Awarded $10,000 Grant

The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center received a

grant in the amount of $10,000 from the John Harris Community Fund at East

Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF). These funds will be used to retain

contract mental health therapists who will provide counseling at no charge to

the children and families who qualify for our services. We are grateful to ETCF

for their support of our agency and their investment in the wellbeing of

children in our community.