Santa’s Christmas Parade Winners Announced

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee announces the winners of the 21 st Annual

Santa’s Christmas Parade, sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank, which was held on Saturday, December 5th. The theme

for the parade was “A Rustic Christmas”.

Winners by Category are:

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY:

$100 -- 1st Place – Erica Santana

$50 – 2nd Place – Samuel and Sara Parmer

SCHOOL CATEGORY:

$100 -- 1st Place – CHS Chaparrals

$50 -- 2nd Place – CMS Basketball and Cheerleaders

$25 - 3 rd Place – CHS Marching Band

CHURCH CATEGORY:

$100 -- 1st Place – St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church

$50 -- 2nd Place – First United Methodist Church

CIVIC ORGANIZATION CATEGORY:

$100 -- 1st Place – East Texas Disciples/Christian Motorcyclists Association

BUSINESS CATEGORY:

$100 -- 1st Place – W3C Enterprise

$50 -- 2nd Place – Sigler’s Little Homestead & U Pick’em Flower Farm

$25 -- 3rd Place – Hopkins Wrecker Service

$250 -- Overall Best in Show – W3C Enterprise

Other supporters that helped make the Parade possible include City of Center, Farmers State Bank and Specter, Inc.

Thank you to the Center Police Department for assisting with traffic and to the Center Fire Department for the use of their

trucks.