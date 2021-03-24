Ribbon Cutting for 4US Beauty Supply

The Shelby County Chamber Ambassadors and the Owners of the newest chamber member, 4US Beauty Supply invite the public to attend the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. The Ribbon Cutting will be held this Saturday, March 27th at 11:00am. 4US Beauty Supply is located at 1110 Tenaha Street, right across the street from Auto Zone.

4US Beauty Supply will sell all hair supplies and products for black hair. There are braids, wigs, and weaves; shampoos and conditioners; hair accessories; make-up and 3D Eyelashes. Co-owner Courtney Cloudy says they are planning on expanding the business to offer hair supplies and products for all hair types in the future. 4US will also carry barber supplies so our local barbers will be able to purchase supplies locally. They carry fun summer shoes and shades.

4US is owned by Courtney Cloudy, Wytavia Jones and Arthur Cloudy. Business hours will be Monday – Saturday, 9:00am until 7:00pm

We are excited to be welcoming this new business to Center.

For for information contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or 4US at 657-9453.