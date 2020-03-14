The Jury that was summoned for Monday, March 23rd, 2020, for the 123rd Judicial District Court, Honorable LeAnn K. Rafferty, presiding, has been cancelled
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:23pm Ourtown1
LORI OLIVER DISTRICT CLERK SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS
The Jury that was summoned for Monday, March 23rd, 2020, for the 123rd Judicial District Court, Honorable LeAnn K. Rafferty, presiding, has been cancelled.
All cases scheduled have been resolved or passed.
Anyone receiving a jury summons for this day is released until they receive a future summons.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Lori Oliver
District Clerk
Include in Front Page Slideshow