HELBY COUNTY: COMMISSIONERS’ COURT REGULAR MEETING AGENDA - 1/13/2021

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County

Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 13 th day of January, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the

Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and

consider action on the following items:

1. Approve the minutes of the December 2, 2020 Special meeting, December 9, 2020 Regular

meeting, December 16, 2020 Special meeting, December 30, 2020 Special meeting,

of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.

2. Approve and pay weekly expenses.

3. Approve Officers Reports.

4. Public Comments on Agenda item.

5. Discuss the 5-year Garza County Lease which is ending March 31, 2021.

6. Constable Pct. 5 Josh Tipton to address the court to discuss his budget.

7. Open sealed bids on Excavator for Commissioner Pct. 4.

8. Discuss and possibly apply for the District Attorney Testing of Forensic Evidence Grant

Program for FY2022.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

9. An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing

complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation,

reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed

session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.

10. Reopen public meeting.

11. Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.

12. Discuss and possibly amend District Attorney’s Budget.

13. Adjourn.