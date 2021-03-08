GRILL FEST 2021 IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 24TH AT THE RODEO ARENA

The Grill Fest sanctioned barbecue cook-off, presented by Farmers State Bank, will take place Saturday, April 24th

at the Shelby County Expo Center/Rodeo Arena. The Gold Sponsors are Badders Law Firm, Pilgrims Pride and

Tyson Foods.

“Over $6,500 will be awarded in prize money to registered cook teams. Cook teams may register and enter the

contest with a $150 registration fee prior to April 10th or $200 after that date,” according to the Grill Fest

Committee. You may register up until the day of the Event. The barbecue cook-off is sanctioned by the Lone Star

Barbecue Society.

Prize money for the top 50% of the cook teams will be awarded in three categories – Pork Spare Ribs, Chicken and

Brisket. Trophies will be awarded for Grand Champion and Reserve Champion. Awards are sponsored by the City

of Center.

In addition to the Chillin’ and Grillin’, there will be a Washer Pitching Tournament and 42 Tournament, both

sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank, and Steve Adams Karaoke, Sponsored by Rapid Pay Day, will provide music.

The public is invited to attend and sample tastings of barbecue at cook team stations as well as enjoy all the fun

activities. Entry is free

Silver sponsors are Ace Hardware of East Texas, B & S A/C and Heating, Bob’s Pawn and Shop, The Light and

Champion and 4C Electrical Services,

Registration forms and additional information is available at www.shelbycountychamber.com or at the Shelby

County Chamber of Commerce office – 936-598-3682. Questions may also be emailed to

info@shelbycountychamber.com.