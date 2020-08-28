Early Voting Dates for the November 3, 2020 General Election

Early voting for the upcoming General Election will be held on the following dates and times, at the Center Community House, 423 San Augustine St., Center, TX:

Tuesday, October 13 - Friday, October 16, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Monday, October 19, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20 - Friday, October 23, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27 - Friday, October 30, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Also, please note the following change on this years ballot:

In 2017 Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 25 which ends the ability to allow voters the option of voting a straight party ballot.

Straight-ticket or “straight-party” voting allowed voters to select all a party’s candidates on the ballot with one mark. Straight-party voting elimination in Texas met intense opposition, and although the change was signed into law almost three years ago, a last-minute amendment to the legislation delayed its implementation until this year’s November 2020 General election. Therefore we ask all voters to budget a few extra minutes in your time when coming in to vote your ballot, since you will have to review the entire ballot and mark each individual candidate you wish to vote for. Remember, curbside voting will be an option if you are unable to come inside the polling locations.

If you have any questions or wish to apply for a ballot by mail, please call the Shelby County Clerk's Office at 936-598-6361.