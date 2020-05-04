Drive-Thru COVID 19 Testing Returns to Shelby County: May 4th and May 5th

“All first responders and medical personnel can be tested without having ANY symptoms. They need to call the call center or log onto the web site to register for an appointment.”

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will once again open for Shelby County residents.

These tests site will be open Monday & Tuesday May 4th & 5th. ALL Tests will need to be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for the test.

Please call the call center number 512-883-2400 or visit the web site at https://txcovidtest.org to register. Again, all testing must be scheduled in advance.

There will be NO costs for the tests at these sites. The test procedure will be a nasal swab.

To be eligible for testing you must have ONE or more symptoms of COVID-19 for testing.

Symptoms include:

•Fever and/or chills

•Sore throat

•Cough (dry or productive)

•Headaches

•Fatigue

•Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

•Body aches/muscle or joint pain

•Nasal congestion

•Loss of taste and/or smell

•Shortness of breath

The Texas Dept. of State Health Services, Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Texas Medical Task Force have partnered to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in Texas using these mobile testing sites.