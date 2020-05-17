Dislocated Workers in Shelby and San Augustine Counties

Who is a Dislocated Worker?

The term Dislocated Worker may be unfamiliar to many in Shelby County, but knowing what it means could be the first step to regaining financial stability in this uncertain time. Individuals who have lost jobs or been laid off due to COVID-19, reductions in force, plant closings, economic events, or natural disaster; self-employed farmers who experience a foreclosure; and homemakers who lose primary support from a spouse or family member can be considered dislocated workers.

The good news is that your local Workforce Center has services in place to meet the needs of dislocated workers from the most basic services to advance job training and placement. You are not alone in your situation. Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas encourages individuals to call and learn more about the services and support available.

For dislocated workers seeking immediate employment, services such as career and skills assessment, virtual workshops, resume preparation, as well as interview skills assistance can help you gain confidence and be successful in finding your next career.

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas has partnered with educational facilities and major employers throughout the region to provide unique training opportunities that can benefit dislocated workers.

The Shelby County Workforce Center is available by email (ShelbyCoWFC@detwork.org), phone (936-598-2468), fax (936-598-4357), and online during regular business hours of Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is staffing a regional phone line during weekday evenings and Saturdays. Call 936-639-1351: Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the website anytime, www.detwork.org.