Students representing the Catherine Pinkston Scholarship Fund will be hosting a canned food drive for Shelby County Outreach Ministries today, December 21st, from 10-6 at Brookshire Brothers in Center. Statistics show that 1 in 3 children and 1 in 4 senior citizens in our County do not know where their next meal will come from. Please stop by and show your support by donating canned food items. Shelby County Outreach Ministries is grateful for their support and thankful for every canned food item donated. God bless and have a Merry Christmas.