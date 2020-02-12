Belgard speaks to Delta Gamma

Belgard reminds Delta Gamma to be heart healthy

Delta Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, International met at 6pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Culinary Arts Department at Center High School.

The Board of Officers met before the regular meeting at 5:30 pm with Mrs. Libby Horton, Delta Kappa Gamma Region Director, so that Mrs. Horton could be informed of Delta Gamma Chapter’s activities.

Mike Belgard, CEO of Hope Community Medicine, was the special guest speaker. As February is Heart Month, Mr. Belgard reminded the group to eat a healthy diet and exercise on a regular basis, citing walking as one of the best exercises. Combined with resistance training, walking will help with cholesterol, as well. Also, Mr. Belgard urged his audience to never ignore pain in the chest, the neck and/or jaw, and the upper back. When in doubt, don’t hesitate to call for an ambulance.

The delicious meal, prepared and served by Culinary Arts students under the direction of Jennifer Fausett, consisted of baked chicken with mushroom sauce, green beans, a yeast roll, and fresh strawberry trifle cups.