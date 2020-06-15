44th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival

Plans for the 2020 East Texas Poultry Festival, Sponsored by Farmers State Bank, are underway. This year’s festival will take place October 1st, 2nd and 3rd on the downtown square in Center.

We are going forward with plans for a successful Poultry Festival and will follow all guidelines set out by federal, state and local governments for a safe Festival. The health and safety of our guests and partners are our top priority. Unless any orders are in place by local, state or federal agencies, or health and safety concerns exist, the 2020 East Texas Poultry Festival will welcome guests as usual.

We are very excited to be having the 44th Annual Poultry Festival on the, soon to be, newly renovated downtown square. The streetscape project will be finishing up right before the Poultry Festival begins. The new design will allow for a slightly modified set up for vendors and booths, hopefully for the better. The Steering Committee has already met several times to start preparing for these modifications.

Applications for Arts and Crafts booth are being accepted at this time.

Despite the uncertainty we all face, the Poultry Festival Committee looks forward to September when we kick off the Poultry Festival activities, and to the Festival itself at the beginning of October.

For more information contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682, or email info@shelbycountychamber.com or visit our website at www.shelbycountychamber.com.