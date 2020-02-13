Mark Your Calendar!!

13th annual health and fitness fair

Sponsored by Cline Family Medicine

Thursday, March 19

The Annual Health and Fitness Fair, will be held on Thursday, March 19 at the Windham Civic Center from 9:00am until 2:30. The Event is hosted by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Services.

This year’s theme is “Healthy Living. Healthy Living is when our physical and mental health are in balance and functioning well. Healthy Living is a lifestyle choice which includes healthy eating, regular exercise and good sleep habits. Experts will be available at the Fair with information to help you achieve your Healthy Living goals

The purpose and goal of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Healthcare Committee and the Health and Fitness Fair is to educate Shelby County and the surrounding areas about health care resources available in the area and about their personal health. There will be a variety of health screenings available including glucose, cholesterol, bone density, spinal screenings, heart awareness, diabetes information, allergy testing information and vision.

There will be two mobile mammogram units on site: hosted by Christus Trinity Mother Frances and UT Health East Texas. All mammogram appointments must be made prior to March 13 by calling the Agri-Life Extension Offices at 936-598-7744. There is a charge for the mammograms and most health insurance is accepted.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be on site with a blood mobile taking donations. To sign up to donate please contact Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682.

There will also be a Scavenger Hunt again this year with three great prizes!

Thank you to our Gold Sponsors: Focused Care of Center, Hope Community Medicine and Nagocdoches Medical Center.

For more information regarding becoming a vendor or attending as a guest, please contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at (936) 598-3682, email info@shelbycountychamber.com or visit www.shelbycountychamber.com.