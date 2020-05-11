Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Extends Hours During Week Days and Saturdays To Serve Customers Remotely

With the continuing challenges presented by the COVID19 pandemic, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas has extended its weekday hours of operation and added Saturday hours to serve job seekers, essential workers and the business community through phone, email and online communications.

Call the Workforce Centers’ regional phone lines during Extended Hours:

936-639-1351 or 936-560-1441

Monday – Thursday, 7:30 AM – 7 PM Friday, 7:30 AM – 5 PM Saturday, 8 AM – 5 PM

“With the lifting of restrictions across the state, the workforce and business needs in our 12-county region are expected to shift once again. Some businesses are ramping up and hiring,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “We anticipate the individuals who are currently benefiting from unemployment insurance may need to begin the work search process soon. To prepare for this increase in demand, our Workforce Centers are staffing the regional phone line into the evenings and on Saturdays.”

Help for Businesses. The Workforce Solutions team helps local businesses find qualified applicants for specific jobs and develop custom solutions to strengthen their current workforce. When businesses close plants or lay off workers, the team can provide Rapid Response services to assist workers facing job losses. The Rapid Response services are tailored to each company, based on the needs of the affected employees. The team can also guide employers to additional programs and resources available through the Texas Workforce Commission and others.

Help for Individuals and Families. Job seekers can get assistance with their job search, career counseling and financial aid for education/training, work support and child care services. During this pandemic, child care assistance has been expanded to include essential workers whose children still need care. Nearly 300 children of essential workers are currently receiving care.

The workforce centers and child care services professionals are available by email, phone, fax, and online during regular business hours of Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website, www.detwork.org.