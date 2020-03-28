Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Announces Temporary Change to Customer Service:

Centers are Closed to Walk-In Customers; Staff Ready to Serve Remotely

Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, the six (6) Workforce Centers and Child Care Services office of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas are temporarily closed to the public. Even so, job seekers and the business community can readily access services through phone, email and online communications.

“To reduce both direct contact and time spent in public spaces and to mitigate any possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close to walk-in traffic. Our dedicated professionals are prepared to serve our customers on the phone and online,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “The Board continues to modify service delivery so that we can respond to the workforce needs in our communities. We will keep you updated as we move to more virtual services.”

The workforce and child care services professionals are available by email, phone, fax, and online during regular business hours of Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website, www.detwork.org.

Center Name Email Address Phone Number Fax Number Angelina County AngelinaCoWFC@detwork.org 936-639-1351 936-639-1272 Houston County HoustonCoWFC@detwork.org 936-544-7859 936-544-7872 Jasper County JasperCoWFC@detwork.org 409-384-9031 409-384-9677 Nacogdoches County NacogdochesCoWFC@detwork.org 936-560-1441 936-560-0540 Polk County PolkCoWFC@detwork.org 936-327-5421 936-327-3916 Shelby County ShelbyCoWFC@detwork.org 936-598-2468 936-598-4357 Child Care Services ccsdet@detwork.org 800-256-1030 936-632-9383

The Workforce Solutions team helps local businesses find qualified applicants for specific jobs and develop custom solutions to strengthen their current workforce. Job seekers can get assistance with their job search, career counseling and financial aid for education/training, work support and child care services.