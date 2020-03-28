Home

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Announces Temporary Change to Customer Service: Centers are Closed to Walk-In Customers; Staff Ready to Serve Remotely

Sat, 03/28/2020 - 12:29pm Ourtown1
Karen Stubblefield

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Announces Temporary Change to Customer Service:

Centers are Closed to Walk-In Customers; Staff Ready to Serve Remotely

 

Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, the six (6) Workforce Centers and Child Care Services office of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas are temporarily closed to the public. Even so, job seekers and the business community can readily access services through phone, email and online communications.

 

“To reduce both direct contact and time spent in public spaces and to mitigate any possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close to walk-in traffic. Our dedicated professionals are prepared to serve our customers on the phone and online,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “The Board continues to modify service delivery so that we can respond to the workforce needs in our communities. We will keep you updated as we move to more virtual services.”

 

The workforce and child care services professionals are available by email, phone, fax, and online during regular business hours of Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website, www.detwork.org.

 

Center Name

  

Email Address

  

Phone Number

  

Fax Number

  

Angelina County

  

AngelinaCoWFC@detwork.org

  

936-639-1351

  

936-639-1272

  

Houston County

  

HoustonCoWFC@detwork.org

  

936-544-7859

  

936-544-7872

  

Jasper County

  

JasperCoWFC@detwork.org

  

409-384-9031

  

409-384-9677

  

Nacogdoches County

  

NacogdochesCoWFC@detwork.org

  

936-560-1441

  

936-560-0540

  

Polk County

  

PolkCoWFC@detwork.org

  

936-327-5421

  

936-327-3916

  

Shelby County

  

ShelbyCoWFC@detwork.org

  

936-598-2468

  

936-598-4357

  

Child Care Services

  

ccsdet@detwork.org

  

800-256-1030

  

936-632-9383

  

 

The Workforce Solutions team helps local businesses find qualified applicants for specific jobs and develop custom solutions to strengthen their current workforce. Job seekers can get assistance with their job search, career counseling and financial aid for education/training, work support and child care services.

 

Do NOT Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media