Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is Available for Employment and Business Services During COVID-19

The six (6) Workforce Centers of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas are still accessible throughout the region, but with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, we encourage job seekers and the business community to access services through phone, email and online services.

“This is a critical time requiring focus on the health and safety of our customers and staff, as well as continuing the delivery of services for workers and businesses in our 12 counties,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “The Board is committed to modifying services so that we can continue to support the workforce needs during this current health crisis. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.”

The workforce and child care services professionals are available by email, phone, online, & hosting virtual events, to keep communities working.

To reach the Workforce Centers, call 1-877-639-1351, or email jstephens@detwork.org

To reach Child Care Services, call 1-800-256-1030, or email ccsdet@detwork.org

Visit the website at www.detwork.org.

Limited entry into the centers and offices is available during reduced hours for customers only. Family members, children or others who do not have personal business at the center are not permitted to enter.

Workforce Centers Hours (Monday through Friday) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Angelina County Workforce Center 210 N. John Reddit Drive Lufkin Houston County Workforce Center 1505 S. 4th Street Crockett Nacogdoches County Workforce Center 235 North University Street Nacogdoches Jasper County Workforce Center 799 West Gibson Jasper Polk County Workforce Center 1241 West Church, Suite 300 Livingston Shelby County Workforce Center 145 Catco Drive Center

Customers are asked to connect with center staff remotely if they:

Have been in contact with an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID – 19

Have concerns that they may have been in contact with an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or

Have been feeling unwell.

WORKFORCE CENTERS. The staff is disinfecting and wiping down surfaces after every use. Additionally, professional cleaning services are sanitizing the centers daily. In the interest of public safety and social distancing practices, all upcoming hiring events are cancelled or will be rescheduled as virtual events.

CHILD CARE SERVICES. The staff is disinfecting and wiping down surfaces after every use, and the office is professionally cleaned daily. Our staff continues to monitor the availability of child care in the region.