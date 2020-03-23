Home

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is Available for Employment and Business Services During COVID-19

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 5:36pm Ourtown1
Karen Stubblefield

 

 

The six (6) Workforce Centers of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas are still accessible throughout the region, but with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, we encourage job seekers and the business community to access services through phone, email and online services.

 

“This is a critical time requiring focus on the health and safety of our customers and staff, as well as continuing the delivery of services for workers and businesses in our 12 counties,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “The Board is committed to modifying services so that we can continue to support the workforce needs during this current health crisis. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.”

 

The workforce and child care services professionals are available by email, phone, online, & hosting virtual events, to keep communities working.

 

To reach the Workforce Centers, call 1-877-639-1351, or email jstephens@detwork.org

To reach Child Care Services, call 1-800-256-1030, or email ccsdet@detwork.org

Visit the website at www.detwork.org.

 

Limited entry into the centers and offices is available during reduced hours for customers only. Family members, children or others who do not have personal business at the center are not permitted to enter.

 

Workforce Centers Hours (Monday through Friday)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Angelina County Workforce Center

210 N. John Reddit Drive

Lufkin

 

Houston County Workforce Center

1505 S. 4th Street

Crockett

Nacogdoches County Workforce Center

235 North University Street

Nacogdoches

 

Jasper County Workforce Center

799 West Gibson

Jasper

Polk County Workforce Center

1241 West Church, Suite 300

Livingston

 

Shelby County Workforce Center

145 Catco Drive

Center

 

Customers are asked to connect with center staff remotely if they:

  • Have been in contact with an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID – 19
  • Have concerns that they may have been in contact with an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or
  • Have been feeling unwell.

 

WORKFORCE CENTERS. The staff is disinfecting and wiping down surfaces after every use. Additionally, professional cleaning services are sanitizing the centers daily. In the interest of public safety and social distancing practices, all upcoming hiring events are cancelled or will be rescheduled as virtual events.

 

CHILD CARE SERVICES. The staff is disinfecting and wiping down surfaces after every use, and the office is professionally cleaned daily. Our staff continues to monitor the availability of child care in the region.

 

Do NOT Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media