WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGHLATE SUNDAY NIGHT
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 11:14am Ourtown1
* WHAT...Snow accumulations possible. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches will be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.