WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGHLATE SUNDAY NIGHT

* WHAT...Snow accumulations possible. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches will be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.